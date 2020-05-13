|
|
Ray died peacefully in his home in Lake Havasu City, surrounded by his wife, Jeanne, friends and family. He was born to Louis Tomalas and Ruth Quiram Tomalas in Chicago. He was blessed with a brother, daughter, son, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and extended loving family who will miss him greatly. He was a friend of too many to count.
Ray and Jeanne fit a lifetime of love and laughter into their 10 years of marriage. They spent six years in Lake Havasu as winter campers and fell in love with the people and the area. They moved from Gardnerville here, where they enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and time spent with friends. We will miss his big heart, generous spirit, and outrageous sense of humor.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In the spirit of how Ray lived, a scholarship fund has been established to benefit the continuing education of caregivers of River Valley Hospice who provided such excellent care and support during his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Ray Tomalas Memorial Scholarship fund. Make donations to River Valley Cares Foundation, 500 Lake Havasu Ave D104, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. Attn: Rick Deno. Indicate in memo section of your check that your donation is "Designated to Ray Tomalas Memorial Scholarship Fund". We invite you to share your favorite stories and photos of Ray at raytomalas.forevermissed.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020