Reiner A. Mayer, born in Bamberg, Germany on May 3, 1937, passed January 24, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He emigrated to the U.S.A. in 1959 from Canada and served in the U.S. Army for three years, honorably discharged in 1966. He met Diane Howley in 1967 and they spent 51 years together in partnership and business.

Reiner was a man of many talents; an engineer who could fix anything and worked at many varied jobs. He and Diane were owners and operators of several motels until they retired to Lake Havasu in 1978. A world traveler, he was known as "Mister Twinkle Toes" on the dance floor and a great storyteller and jokester. He leaves behind the love of his life, Diane; children, son Bryan Mayer and daughter Leslie Mayer; brother-in-law David Miller and wife Mary; and sister-in-law Bonnie Miller of Paris, France. Three grandchildren and many friends and relatives live here and in Germany. Upon his request, there will be no services.

Thanks to the many relatives and friends who paid visits and made many phone calls while he was ill. A special thanks to the Havasu Veteran Affairs clinic and Beacon of Hope Hospice for thee caring of this special man. Donations can be made in his name to those organizations plus to prostate cancer research. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary