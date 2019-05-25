Home

Reve ’ Audrey Bartholomew


1944 - 2019
Reve ’ Audrey Bartholomew Obituary
Reve' Audrey Bartholomew, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on May 19, 2019. She was born in Mondovi, Wisconsin to Myron and Margaret Knecht on January 28, 1944.
Reve' graduated from Gilmanton High School in Gilmanton, Wisconsin and then married the love of her life, Ron Bartholomew on October 6, 1962 at Our Saviors United Methodist Church in Mondovi, Wisconsin. The couple settled in Kenosha, Wisconsin where they raised their family. In 2014 the family retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Reve' loved to volunteer in her community. She would help the homeless and assist with activities at nursing homes such as bingo and birthday parties. And of course, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Reve' was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin for more than 40 years.
Reve' is survived by her loving husband Ron; son, Ronald (LeAnn) Bartholomew of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; grandson, Nicholas (Kei) Bartholomew of San Angelo, Texas; great-granddaughter, Aria Bartholomew; brother, Murray (LaRae) Knecht of Cleghorn, Wisconsin; brother in-law, Randy (Rose) Bartholomew of Eleva, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol (Mike) Colby; father and mother in-law, Robert and Lillian Bartholomew; brother in-law Robert (Helen) Bartholomew; and sister in-law Judy (Martin) Sandberg.
Per Reve's wishes, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Havasu.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Reve's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2019
