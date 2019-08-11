Home

Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
at the family home
Lake Havasu City
Richard Dale Barcus


1933 - 2019
Richard Dale Barcus, 85, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away on August 1st, 2019. Richard was born on December 15th, 1933 in Urbana, Illinois to Rolla and Nancy Lee Barcus. Richard is survived by his wife, Anne-Marie, his daughters Lori-Anne and husband David, Monique and husband Kevin, his son Eric and partner Michael. Four grandchildren, Ryan, David, Nicole and Jessica, step grandchildren Sean and Erin, great grandchildren Jack, Cameron, Ryan, Paige and Piper.
Richard will be remembered for his love of fishing, boating, gardening and wood working while living in Lake Havasu City for the past 45 years. Some of his happiest memories are from his time serving our country in the Army while stationed in France where he met his beautiful bride Anne-Marie and were married in 1960. Services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on August 16th at 11:00 am. A celebration of his life will be on August 24th from 11:30am to 2:30 pm at the family home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
