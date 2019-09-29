|
Richard "Dick" Doyle, 82, of Lake Havasu City, AZ passed away from natural causes on September 11, 2019 at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dick was born on January 17, 1937 in Kansas City, MO to James and Mary (Sequist) Doyle. At the age of three his family moved to Compton, CA. He attended Compton College before entering the Air Force from 1958-1962 and was stationed in Thule, Greenland. Dick then moved to Huntington Beach, CA and subsequently met his wife Margaret "Maggie" Doyle. They were married on December 9, 1967, and their only son Richard Jr. was born 2 years later. In 1994 they retired and moved into their dream home in Lake Havasu. Sadly, Maggie passed away in 2016.
Dick worked in the Waste Management industry as a salesman of trash trucks and equipment for over 30 years. He was a Competitive High Diver who was a finalist for the 1956 Olympics. Dick loved fishing, boating, and water skiing. He was an avid auto racing enthusiast who built and raced go-karts, midgets, modifieds & sprint cars at Ascot Park. Dick also enjoyed camping, dune buggies and 4-wheeling. He was a member of the "Square Wheelers" of Orange County, CA and the "Havasu 4-Wheelers".
Dick is survived by his son, Richard Doyle Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lupe; and grandchildren, Connor, Grace & Samantha. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret "Maggie" Doyle.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Dick's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019