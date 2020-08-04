1/1
Richard Drexel Bussey
Richard Drexel Bussey, 68, resident of Lake Havasu and formerly of Lake Tahoe has taken his final trip going home to be with the lord. He passed away peacefully at home after a long and painful illness. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Richard was born in Springfield, Illinois. He was a military brat spending his early years in numerous foreign countries, Germany being his favorite. Richard grew up in Sacramento, California and attended San Diego State University. Richard had many careers in his lifetime and was a member of the Teamsters union. While living in Havasu, he was an independent contractor/route salesman. Talking was his forte, and he did it well. Oh the stories he'd tell.
Richard is survived by his wife of 41 years, Vicki Bussey, his four children; Cathryn Griffin, Tamitha (Rob) Burgoon, Richard Bussey II, and Christopher (Jennifer) Bussey. He was blessed with four grandsons; Ryan, Christian, Tristan and Theodore, three granddaughters; Taylor, Ashley and Cecelia and two step-grandchildren; Jessica and Ryan, as well as one great-granddaughter; Lily. Richard is also survived by his two sisters; Evalyn (Dick) Ennis, Sandra Gray and one brother; Douglas Bussey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard's care was entrusted to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Services will be held at a later date due to coronavirus.

Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
