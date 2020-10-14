1/1
Richard Edward Honisch
1940 - 2020
Richard Edward Honisch, 79, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Rick was born in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 1940; son of Edward and Delores Honisch. He served in the United States Navy. On Feb. 14, 1995, Rick married Sandee Saczynski.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sandee; son Michael (Michelle); grandchildren, Kenny (Christine), Tara (Josh), and Kristen; and his first born great-grandson, due to be born in November. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linnea.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Havasu. There will be no services at this time due to covid-19.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Richard's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.

Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
