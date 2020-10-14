Richard Edward Honisch, 79, of Lake Havasu City, passed away in his home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Rick was born in Culver City, California on Nov. 9, 1940; son of Edward and Delores Honisch. He served in the United States Navy. On Feb. 14, 1995, Rick married Sandee Saczynski.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sandee; son Michael (Michelle); grandchildren, Kenny (Christine), Tara (Josh), and Kristen; and his first born great-grandson, due to be born in November. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linnea.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Havasu. There will be no services at this time due to covid-19.
