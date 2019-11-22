|
Richard (Dick) Frederick Drewfs, longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, passed away at 5:45 am on Sunday Nov.17, 2019 at the Jasmine Place Assisted Living Community in Lake Havasu City. He was 97.
Richard was born on the family farm on Prune Hill in Camas, Washington on Dec. 26, 1921 to Ferdinand Berhardt Christian August Drewfs, mother Selma Ida Drewfs, and welcoming beloved Sister, Helen Louise Drewfs (Farrell). After graduation from Camas High School, Dick enlisted in the US Navy at the start of WWII. From early on, his occupation specialty as machinist mate he attained the rank of chief petty officer. He served in North Africa, Italy, England in the European Theaters and in the Pacific Theater during the last year of the war.
After the War, in June 1946, Richard married Gwynne Ellen Wright and went to work for Crown Zellerbach Corp in their pulp and paper mill, in Camas Washington. Richard became an electrician, and after earning a Bachelor of Science degree, became a maintenance supervisor, superintendent of maintenance, electrical engineer, and senior advanced projects manager, spearheading billion-dollar scale mill upgrade integration projects.Divorced in 1967, Dick married the love of his life, June Domke on Feb. 28, 1970.
Richard is survived by son Paul R. Drewfs, daughter Suzanne Marie Stonestreet and her son Jason Maxwell, daughter Jani Louise Drewfs, stepson Larry Caleen, and stepdaughters Denise Domke Grant and Linelle Gordon. Richard will be interred with wife June in the Camas City Cemetery.
