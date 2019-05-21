Richard (Rich) Jennings, 72, passed away peacefully, May 5, 2019, in Lake Havasu City. Rich was born in Astoria, Queens, New York, to Marvin and Frances (Gagliano) Jennings.

Rich entered into the service with the U.S. Navy on August 13, 1965 during the Vietnam War. Rich was honorably discharged on August 6, 1969.

Rich met his love, Patti, in February of 1983. They were married in Long Valley, New Jersey on May 21, 1983. Rich was employed by Elastimold Division, Hackettstown, New Jersey until March 1987, when he and Patti moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Rich was employed by McCulloch Corporation, Havasu Nursing Center, and then Havasu Dunes Resort, until he and Patti retired in 2014.

Rich had a deep passion for cars and sports. He owned nine Corvettes during his life. Rich loved bowling, reading, playing softball, and his always faithful dogs. Rich was a true and faithful fan of the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and the Chicago Bulls.

Rich is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patti, Lake Havasu City; son, Christopher (Patty) Jennings, Clinton, New Jersey; sister, Debbie (George) Orcholski, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; sister-in-laws, Jeryl L. Miller, Lake Havasu City, Leslie M. (Craig) Burnside, Minden, Nevada; step-son, Stephen P. (Jacquie) Bunn, Lake Havasu City; nephew, Adam S. (Becca) Burnside, Silver Springs, Nevada; Niece, Brianne L. Burnside, Carson City, Nevada; grandsons, Aidan P. and Kaleb H. Bunn, Lake Havasu City.

A private family service with military honors will be held at a later date.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. Published in Today's News Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2019