Retired International Country Western Singer of Songs and musician, Richard "Dick" Marshall passed away on June 5, 2020.
Dick was born June 30, 1939 in Otterville, Illinois to Ira and Muriel Marshall. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a Marine Veteran with an infectious personality. During his music career, he recorded several albums. He entertained in many clubs and venues all over the United States and here in Lake Havasu City. He was well loved by the community.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; Ira and Muriel Marshall, and his sister; Carolyn Marshall.
A Memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Dick was born June 30, 1939 in Otterville, Illinois to Ira and Muriel Marshall. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a Marine Veteran with an infectious personality. During his music career, he recorded several albums. He entertained in many clubs and venues all over the United States and here in Lake Havasu City. He was well loved by the community.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; Ira and Muriel Marshall, and his sister; Carolyn Marshall.
A Memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.