Richard Odgen Tague was a husband, a father and a friend. A Good Man passed away.

We honor Richard Ogden Tague (81) who lived his life and still had years to go...until this insidious covid-19 infested his body.

He is deeply loved and missed by his wife of 60 years, Yvonne, his five children, nine grandchildren, seven (soon 10) great grandchildren and dog Lulu.

Our Dad was a life-long Teamster truck driver. He made sure our family had a roof over our heads, food on the table and clothes on our backs.

Our house was "rich" in love, laughter and country music!

Rich and Vonnie are devoted members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

May peace be with him. Always.

