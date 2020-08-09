1/1
Richard Odgen Tague
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Odgen Tague was a husband, a father and a friend. A Good Man passed away.
We honor Richard Ogden Tague (81) who lived his life and still had years to go...until this insidious covid-19 infested his body.
He is deeply loved and missed by his wife of 60 years, Yvonne, his five children, nine grandchildren, seven (soon 10) great grandchildren and dog Lulu.
Our Dad was a life-long Teamster truck driver. He made sure our family had a roof over our heads, food on the table and clothes on our backs.
Our house was "rich" in love, laughter and country music!
Rich and Vonnie are devoted members of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
May peace be with him. Always.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved