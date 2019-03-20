It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Reine McCullough announce his passing. Richard Reine McCullough, 72, passed away in his home in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 11, 2019. Richard was born in Watsonville, California on Jan. 10, 1947 to Donna Counts and Jessie McCullough. He was a husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a comedian.

Richard was married to Karon Leona Smith on Jan. 20, 1972. He served in the Army and as a conductor for Southern Pacific Rail Road. Richard's hobbies included playing golf, gardening, and watching all sports - especially football. He also loved reading Louis L'Amour and military history, and he loved his grandbabies. A lot of us received our love of kitty cats from him. He also loved Pink Panther and Woodstock.

Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karon Leona and their four children; Richard Reine Jr., his wife Dawn, Tasha Jenea, her fur beastie Lygion, Keri Dawnya, her husband Anthony, Seth Richard and Tahisha Songer. Richard had nine grandchildren; Reden, Rhiannon, Raquel, Cole, Jordan, Aummie, Jerrel, Xander and Taja, Chris, Desiree, Britany, Sean, and 11 great grandchildren, Riley Foxx, Dominick Gauge and Aelle' Garrett, Zeryk, Valicity, Axton, Elijah, Jeremy, Marlee, Tyler and Vanessa.

Richard was preceded in death by his Mother Donna Counts, his father Jessie McCullough, his sisters; Barbra A McCullough Hannum, Bernita P McCullough Kennedy, Gayle F McCullough Miller and brother; David McCullough.

A service will be held on March 29, 2019 at 2:30 pm., at San Juaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Richard's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortaury. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary