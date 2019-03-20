Richard Roland Newcomb passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Havasu City on the evening of March 11, 2019.

Born on July 30, 1929, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Lloyd Frank William Newcomb and Ruth Chlorin (Wheeler) Newcomb, Richard spent his formative years in Clinton, Oklahoma until the family moved to Inglewood, California in 1943, where his father worked at Northrop Aircraft to assist the war effort. Acting as a messenger and plane spotter for the block warden during air raid drills throughout the rest of the war developed his interest in aeronautics and space, as did his Naval service during the Korean War. After mustering out of the Navy, he worked in the aircraft industry. He received his degree from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and went to work for Parker Bertea working on a team building hydraulic actuators for the space shuttle. After retiring at the age of 53, he entered academia employed as a professor at Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute in Prescott. Subsequently, he retired from Embry Riddle and he and his late wife, Dolores, then moved to Lake Havasu City, where Richard designed houses and other structures for a local builder.

An accomplished artist, Richard's lifelike pen and ink drawings, and the precise milling of the reproduction firearms he was known for, which included exquisite inlay work, brought joy to many. He was happiest when teaching, creating, and in the outdoors, where he could exercise his love of hunting, fishing, and camping,

Richard is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Sylte); his sons Dale P. (Debra) of Northern California, and Gregg A. (Ever) of Southern California; stepdaughter Carolyn Sylte; his sister, MaryAnn (Newcomb) Wales of Cordes Lakes, Arizona; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and a myriad of nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered all over the continent. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dolores (Strong) Newcomb, to whom he was married 56 years; his parents; and older brother, Lloyd Frank William Newcomb, Jr.

Visitation will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with burial following at the Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.