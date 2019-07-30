|
Richard Witt, 90, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Richard was a simple and gentle soul, whose entire life was devoted to his extended family and close relations. He endured a World War and was separated from his family after the establishment of the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. He escaped the turmoil in Europe by immigrating to Toronto, Canada in 1953, eventually sponsoring the immigration of his future wife Ursula, her mother Hertha and his brother Michael. He was reunited with three sisters and one brother in the 1990's after the Berlin Wall came down, and remained in close contact with them in the decades since.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Kevin Treadway (Flagstaff), his granddaughter and her husband Taryn Treadway-Wallace and Ryan Wallace, (Flagstaff), his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Laura Witt (North Bay Canada), sisters Ida and Erna (Germany), and his longtime companion Susan Townsend and her daughter Stacy (Lake Havasu City).
Richard was born in Secyminek, Poland into a family of two brothers and three sisters. He immigrated to Toronto Canada in 1953, and later to Lake Havasu City in 1976. Richard worked for several years for the McCulloch Corporation, and then many years for the Nautical Inn as their greenskeeper. He retired in 1995. He also owned and managed the Injo Apartments in Lake Havasu.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years; Ursula, father; Henryk, mother; Emma, brothers; Michael and Heinz, and sister; Ridia.
Richard leaves behind a large and loving extended family in Germany, Canada and the U.S. and he will be eternally missed by those he cared for so much.
Services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Lake Havasu, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at noon, followed by a graveside service at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019