Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Witt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Witt Obituary
Richard Witt, 90, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Richard was a simple and gentle soul, whose entire life was devoted to his extended family and close relations. He endured a World War and was separated from his family after the establishment of the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. He escaped the turmoil in Europe by immigrating to Toronto, Canada in 1953, eventually sponsoring the immigration of his future wife Ursula, her mother Hertha and his brother Michael. He was reunited with three sisters and one brother in the 1990's after the Berlin Wall came down, and remained in close contact with them in the decades since.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Kevin Treadway (Flagstaff), his granddaughter and her husband Taryn Treadway-Wallace and Ryan Wallace, (Flagstaff), his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Laura Witt (North Bay Canada), sisters Ida and Erna (Germany), and his longtime companion Susan Townsend and her daughter Stacy (Lake Havasu City).
Richard was born in Secyminek, Poland into a family of two brothers and three sisters. He immigrated to Toronto Canada in 1953, and later to Lake Havasu City in 1976. Richard worked for several years for the McCulloch Corporation, and then many years for the Nautical Inn as their greenskeeper. He retired in 1995. He also owned and managed the Injo Apartments in Lake Havasu.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years; Ursula, father; Henryk, mother; Emma, brothers; Michael and Heinz, and sister; Ridia.
Richard leaves behind a large and loving extended family in Germany, Canada and the U.S. and he will be eternally missed by those he cared for so much.
Services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Lake Havasu, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at noon, followed by a graveside service at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now