Rita Rebecca (McCaslin) Wright went to be with the Lord on October 01, 2019. She was born to Nova and Grace McCaslin in Hillsboro, Illinois on September 29, 1945.
Rita spent the majority of her life in Leland, Illinois. She married her true love, Daniel Timothy Wright on November 24, 1962. She worked many years in her brother, Louis's bakery, McCaslin Bakery, in Sandwich, IL, and retired from Oak Grisby, in Sugar Grove, IL. They traveled to Lake Havasu City as "snowbirds" for two years before deciding to settle here in 1999. Rita loved to laugh. She loved her family, and treasured her friendships. But, most of all, she loved God and served him with all her heart. She was a generous and giving saint of God. She touched many lives both personally and Spiritually. Her prayers reached the Throne Room of Heaven for many a lost loved one. When she passed on into the arms of Jesus, she went peacefully with loved ones around her.
Rita is preceded in death by her beloved husband; Daniel Wright, parents; Nova and Grace (Geisler) McCaslin, siblings; Nova, Virginia "Vickie" (McCaslin) Center, George, Gerald, and Larry McCaslin, niece; Lynn McCaslin, and nephews Louie and Lannie McCaslin.
She is survived by her sons; Ronnie (Janie) and Danny Wright, daughter; Tarina (Bill) Kasputis, brothers; Kenny (Pat) and Louis (Toots) McCaslin, sisters; Paula Allison and Mary (Jack) Linton, 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019