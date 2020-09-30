Robert Armstrong, 65, passed away Aug. 28, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. He was born July 22, 1955 in East Meadows, New York to William and Patricia Armstrong.
Bobby worked at Bradley Ford in Lake Havasu City since 1985.
He was such a character and always on the move. He was the most talented and positive man. He lived life to the fullest and there truly was never a dull moment when he was around. Bobby was a generous man who would help anyone and everyone, no one had ever met a man like him. He so effortlessly made those around him laugh and smile. There is truly not enough paper on the planet to explain this amazing, adventurous man I am so beyond lucky to be able to call my father. He brought so many people and groups together. Bobby "Never met a stranger". He loved life, he loved people and he was an animal lover.
Bobby served on the Lake Havasu City Sport Federation Committee. He was a world champion water skier and 12 man pyramid. He worked with Special Olympics
and their activities. He was athletic and played softball and volleyball. He could get behind the wheel of any type of vehicle and drive like no one else.
He is survived by his daughter Lily Armstrong and his girlfriend Michele Ryder.
A celebration of life will be postponed to next year due to covid.
