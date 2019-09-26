|
Robert Arthur Wern, known to his friends as "Bob", passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at the age of 77 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on Jan. 24, 1942 to Robert and Lucille Wern.
Bob served his country in the United States Army in Bamberg, Germany. After being introduced to Jenny in 1992 in Cincinnati, they became engaged. Bob retired from Deluxe Corporation after 30 years at the age of 52. He and Jenny moved to Lake Havasu City and Bob joined the London Bridge Golf Club where he played golf year-round as often as six days a week. They married some years later in a double wedding with his brother, Tom, and his bride, Sandi. Bob loved being welcomed into Jenny's large family with many siblings, nieces, nephews, and greats.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Lucille (Mullaney) Wern, his brothers Gary and Randy as well as his first wife; Judy (McHue) Wern.
He is survived by his wife; Genevieve "Jenny" Wern, daughters; Nancy (Jim) Schardine, Marci (Tony) Mederitz, and Janet Creech, brothers; Tom (Sandi), Jerry (Diane), Mark, and Matt Wern, sister; Laurie Overmann, and four grandchildren; Derek, Brady, Shelby, and Zachary.
A memorial service will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 9 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , Hospice of Havasu, or Wings of Love.
