Robert "Barry" Belt, 88, passed away peacefully on November 29th in Lake Havasu, AZ.
Barry was born in Norwalk, CT on October 24, 1932 to Alan Parker Belt Sr. & Gladys Barry Belt. He graduated from Rye High School in New York and went to Gettysburg College.
Barry loved his country, reading, playing slots and especially his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alan Parker Belt Jr. and son Robert Barry Belt Jr.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Candy Lee Belt; his children Susan Belt Sikes (Bill), Sharon Belt Leatherman (Dennis), Kenneth Bourlier (Kim), Christina Martin (Ernie); Sister-in-Law Ann Belt; grandchildren Shawn, Ronni, Kenney, Kevin, Blake, Jenna, Jocelyn, Makenzie, Cassidy, Ashley and Brittany; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
He was loved by all he met and will be greatly missed.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Barry's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.