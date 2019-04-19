Bob passed away on April 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fullerton, California and joined the Army in 1950 where he was sent to Korea in 1951. He was discharged as a staff sergeant.

Bob met his wonderful wife to be, Pat, in Paso Robles in 1956 and they were married later that year. They were married for 58 years when Pat passed away. During their marriage, they loved to travel the world and went on nine different cruises. They spent winters in Hawaii and Australia for many years until they found Lake Havasu. They moved here in 1988 and were both golfers with the London Bridge Golf Club for years. Bob was a life member of the Elks Lodge and also active with the Senior Center where he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. A lot of homebound folks will miss his wit and his BS.

Bob and Pat had four children; Robert, James, Roxanna and Scott, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bob will now join his wife; Pat, son; Robert, sisters; Kay and Johanna and his parents on his next journey.

We love you and will miss you Dad, Bother and Tutu.

Per Bob's request, there will not be a service, but if you wish to donate to Hospice of Havasu in his name, he would feel honored.

