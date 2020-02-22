|
|
Born to parents Harold and Carmelita Heynen in Liberal, Kansas. Bob is survived by his wife Kathy of almost 39 years, sons Cornel and Tom, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers Bill, Rod, Jerry and Wiley and two grandchildren Jessica and Michael.
Bob's family moved to El Monte, California when he was 3 years old (1940). He graduated from El Monte High School in 1955, married his high school sweetheart, Gertie Van Beek in 1957. Bob and Gertie settled into married life raising their two sons. Sadly Gertie died after 21 years of marriage.
Bob worked briefly after high school with AT&T and abandoned that career to become a business owner. He established, owned and operated Bob's Dairy Deli on the corner of Foothill and Mayflower in Monrovia, CA. The convenience dairy became a bit of a landmark adorned by a life-sized black and white heifer. He married his second wife Kathy in 1981. He owned Bob's Dairy Deli for 26 years, after which time he sold out and retired to his beloved Arizona, he was 47 years old.
ln 1984 he began his life's dream of retirement in Parker where he and Kathy built their home and resided there for 16 ½ years. They moved to Lake Havasu in 2001.
Bob was a man of many interests; an avid athlete well into his 40's, took up golf when he retired, he was active with the Elks Lodge in Parker for many years. But his true passion was exploration and discovery. He and Kathy traveled extensively in their motorhome exploring every inch of his beloved Arizona and traveling the lower 48 states. He was always a happy, jovial, good natured man who loved to joke around with funny, cute one-liners, whistle Christmas carols in August and sing catchy jingles from the 50's ie Wee, Wee, Wee, Wee! That's the one for me, Melonies 1819 French Dressing! And it's got more meat- it's got more flavor, Dr. Ross is dog gone good- WOOF!
Bob fought the good battle against cancer but surrendered, surrounded by his loved ones, his constant companion Maggie and beloved wife Kathy at the Palidori House, February 15, 2020 in Lake Havasu. Bob, you are my one true love forever! You are missed!
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020