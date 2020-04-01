Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Robert Dean Lee 82, passed away in his home on Wednesday March 25, 2020, in Lake Havasu City with his wife by his side. Robert was born in Ottumwa, Iowa on Nov. 26, 1937 to Floyd and Velma Lee. Shortly after graduating high school, Robert joined the Marines, where he was in for a short amount of time. He left the Marines to pursue his baseball career where he became a Major League Baseball pitcher. Robert married Kay in Las Vegas on July 24, 1981. Robert's interests were baseball, family and friends. He spent a lot of time working and teaching kids how to play baseball.
Robert leaves behind his wife, Kay Lee; children, Derek Lee; stepchildren; Dottie Godsey, Cherrie Martin, Rob Duby, Beverlee Simpson, five grandsons, four granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; Floyd and Velma Lee. Robert was a very kind and loving man; he will be missed dearly. Donations can be made to River Valley Hospice. There will be no services for Robert.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Robert's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
