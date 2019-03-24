Robert E. Cole Jr.

Sept. 28, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2018



Robert E. Cole Jr., a longtime resident of Lake Havasu City, passed away on December 26, 2018. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He had many friends in Lake Havasu City.

Bob was born September 28 1943 in Plainwell, Michigan. He served as a fire fighter in Kalamazoo, Michigan until he moved to Redlands, California in the early 70's. He continued in public service as a Corrections Officer in Chino Ca. He and his wife Annie, moved to Lake Havasu in the 80's were Bob became employed with the City as a jailer, then moving on to his last position as a dispatcher for Police/Fire. He retired from this position in 2007.

He is survived by his children Robert E Cole III, Dori Cole, step children Tammy Harter, Eric Harter and siblings, Ronald Cole, James Cole and Susan (Cole) Gorton. His deceased parents Robert E. Cole Sr., and Lois Cole also lived in Lake Havasu and were very proud of their first born son and his accomplishments

Bob also very much enjoyed and appreciated his many close friends and neighbors. We will all miss him and his many stories he told very much.

In his memory, donations to Lake Havasu Hospice will be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge on April 20 from 1-4 p.m.

Please come and tell us your memories of Bob.