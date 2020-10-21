1/1
Robert Earl Dumont
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Earl Dumont, known to his friends as "Bobby", passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 68 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on Sept. 4, 1952 to John and Irene Dumont.
Bobby grew up in Rhode Island. As an adult he lived in Georgia, Michigan, and Las Vegas, finally settling in Lake Havasu City for the last 20 years. He was a self-employed computer technician for over 40 years. Bobby lived his life serving others. He was involved in numerous service clubs and loved volunteering his time for Veterans. It was said "he was the best pickpocket for the Veterans around". He married his sweetheart, Susan, on Dec. 6, 2019. Though their time together was much too short, they were a blessing to each other and made many lasting memories.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; John and Irene Dumont, his sister; Donna Silva, and his brother; John Dumont.
He is survived by his loving wife; Susan Dumont, sister; Betty McJunkin, brother-in-law; Ronald Silva; his children and step-children, as well as four grandchildren.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at the American Legion in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved