Robert Earl Dumont, known to his friends as "Bobby", passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 68 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on Sept. 4, 1952 to John and Irene Dumont.
Bobby grew up in Rhode Island. As an adult he lived in Georgia, Michigan, and Las Vegas, finally settling in Lake Havasu City for the last 20 years. He was a self-employed computer technician for over 40 years. Bobby lived his life serving others. He was involved in numerous service clubs and loved volunteering his time for Veterans. It was said "he was the best pickpocket for the Veterans around". He married his sweetheart, Susan, on Dec. 6, 2019. Though their time together was much too short, they were a blessing to each other and made many lasting memories.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; John and Irene Dumont, his sister; Donna Silva, and his brother; John Dumont.
He is survived by his loving wife; Susan Dumont, sister; Betty McJunkin, brother-in-law; Ronald Silva; his children and step-children, as well as four grandchildren.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at the American Legion in Lake Havasu City on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m.
