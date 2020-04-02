|
|
Robert Earl Klein, known to his friends as Bob, passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 73 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in Wray, Colorado on June 25, 1946 to John and Ila Klein.
Bob served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He received his bachelor's degree at University of Northern Colorado and his master's degree in geography at Colorado State University. He was a dedicated teacher and taught at Ellicott High School in Colorado for 30 years. He was proud of being the wrestling coach at Ellicott High School and also taught drivers education. Bob was a history buff, played golf twice a week, enjoyed RV traveling across the United States and Canada, and was an avid reader.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; John and Ila Klein, and his sister Joan.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years; Shirley Klein, his son Brent and grandchildren Jacob and Taylor Klein. He was loved and will be missed by his wife's children: Cindee Beechwood, Bruce Beechwood and his wife Marcia, Sharon Myers and her husband, Terry, Allison Beechwood; grandchildren: Kelly Myers, Derrick Myers, Jason Beechwood, Lindsey Beechwood and Cullin Criswell; great-grandchildren: Kailyn, Ashtyn and Emberly Myers and Colby and Carson Criswell.
Due to coronavirus, no memorial service will be held.
The family requests that donations be made in Bob's honor to the Western Arizona Humane Society.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020