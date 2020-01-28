|
Robert "Bob" Edward Poole, age 83, of Lake Havasu City passed away in his home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Bob was born in Truman, Minnesota on March 16, 1936 to William and Edna Poole. He graduated from Truman High School. On Aug. 30, 1958 Bob married his high school sweetheart, LaVonne Krenz, in Lewisville, Minnesota. They were married for 61 years.
Bob worked in the farming industry in Minnesota. He and his family moved to Arizona in 1972 and are considered "Havasu Pioneers". Bob worked as a garage door installer and handyman while in Arizona. His interests included coin collecting, square dancing, reading, baseball, military history, and RV'ing.
Bob is survived by his "first" wife, LaVonne; children, Glen William (MaryLee) Poole of Chandler, Arizona and Carla Ruth (Kevin) Bingham of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandchildren, Jordyn Whitman, Brandt Martinez, Allyson Bingham, Garrett Poole, and Grayson Poole. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna; and two siblings, Jean Hoscheid and James Poole. May God bless Bob's memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to River Valley Hospice – 500 N. Lake Havasu Ave. Suite D104, Lake Havasu City, Az. 86403. There will be a private interment.
