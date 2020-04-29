|
|
It's with great sadness that the family of Robert Emmett, 94, announces his passing on March 21, 2020, in Lake Havasu City. Bob was born May 29,1925 in Los Angeles.
Bob was as true a hero as this country has ever produced. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Bob insisted on joining the Army, but was underage. His parents finally consented, and Bob enlisted upon his 17th birthday in 1943. A brave and seemingly fearless man, Bob volunteered for an exceedingly dangerous mission and joined the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), more commonly known as Merrill's Marauders, named after General Frank Merrill. Merrill's Marauders was a U.S. Army long range, deep penetration special operations jungle warfare unit which fought behind Japanese enemy lines in China, Burma, and India. The unit suffered extraordinary casualty rates against far superior numbers of enemy forces. Nonetheless, they accomplished their missions of disrupting enemy supply lines and crippling Japanese efforts in the Southeast Asian theater. Merrill's Marauders would eventually become the U.S. Army Rangers. Bob sustained several serious injuries, but always returned to the fight.
Among Bob's many decorations/citations, he earned the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, shooting sports, gunsmithing, and all outdoor activities. Until his final day, Bob had a bright/energetic spirit, was selfless and generous, had a great sense of humor, could not be held down, and always brought smiles to people's faces. Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janie Emmett; son, Greg (Donna) Emmett; son, Bill Chambers, and his daughter Vickie Chambers, several grandchildren including Nicholas, Eric and Michelle Emmett, Kayla Johnson, and Karina Overly.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister Maryann Emmett; youngest son, Rob Emmett, and grandson Michael Overly.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts/condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020