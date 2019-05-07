Home

Robert Habeck Obituary
Bob Habeck, 91, of Lake Havasu City passed away in his home on April 11, 2019, surrounded by love. Bob was married to his wife Ginny for 67 years, they had 3 children.
He worked at McCulloch Corporation, both in California and Lake Havasu City. He moved to Havasu in 1971 and resided there for 48 years.
Bob lived a full, and happy life. He loved boating, camping, motorcycles, his Buick Enclave, Show Low, coffee, donuts, bratwurst and beer. But what he loved the most was his beloved wife Ginny, his family, and his little dog Torrey. He absolutely loved spending time with his kids, their spouses and he adored his grandkids. He was very proud of his family.
Bob is survived by his son, Randy Habeck (Susan), daughter Susie Macey (Herb). Grandkids Damion Habeck (Angela), Dustin Habeck (Mieke) and Brooklyn Macey. He also had five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudie and Mabel, his sister Inez his son Gary and his wife Ginny.
We would like to thank River Valley Hospice for helping our family in such a compassionate and loving way. There will be no funeral services but instead an ongoing celebration of memories of our dad's wonderful life. We are blessed. We know you're with us Dad, we love you so very much.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Bob's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
