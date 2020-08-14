Robert "Bob" L. Hawley, Sr., of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born on Feb. 9, 1943 in Elmira, New York to parents Edmund and Mary Hawley. He was 77 years old.
Having grown tired of high school, Bob wanted to serve his country, so he enlisted in the United States Navy where he would defend our country with love and honor for 6 honorable years. During this time, Bob and his sweetheart, Carol, decided to get married, so on August 14, 1964 in Wellsburg, New York they became husband and wife and embarked on their beautiful journey together. Together they had three sons; Robert Jr., David, and Terry.
Bob was employed at Cornell University for many years and retired before they ventured out west to Arizona in 1999 to be closer to family and to live in warmer weather. He began working at Bluewater Casino and Resort for 5 years before retiring for the final time. He simply wanted to spend more time with his family!
Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and Nascar. He was a member of the NRA, Moose Lodge, VFW Post 9401, American Legion Post 81, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aries 4299. Bob was an amazing man that was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all!
He was preceded in death by his soulmate and beautiful wife of 50 years, Carol Hawley and his parents, Edmund and Mary Hawley.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert "Bob" Hawley Jr., of Bullhead City, Arizona, David Hawley, of Ithaca, New York, and Terry Hawley, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; grandchildren, Amanda Leemon, Philip Maag, Jr., and Maria Hawley and great-grandchildren, Jason Maag, Philip Maag III, Logan Hawley and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Bob at the VFW Post 9401, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00am.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be made to the Hawley family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.