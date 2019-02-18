Robert M. Hennessy, Jr., "Bob", was born on June 14, 1940 to Robert M. Hennessy, Sr. and Nancy Lee Hennessy in Chicago. Later the family moved to Los Angeles. Bob went to the "school of hard knocks" then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Bob married Donna Glenn and had three children. Bob worked as a newspaper printer for the Los Angeles News Herald and the La Opinión.

Bob and his family moved to Reno and later started his own printing business in a campground restroom. He would go fishing on the Truckee River during his lunch break.

Bob found his second wife, Mary Ingersoll, and inherited two step-children. They lived a fulfilling life, with a successful printing business and a love of travel.

After Mary's passing, Bob moved to Lake Havasu City. There he joined Relics and Rods. Bob enjoyed racing hot rods, dancing and making new friends. Bob found a wonderful companion in Cathy Gratz, who loved and remained with him until the end. Bob passed away on February 8, 2019, in his favorite recliner, eating his favorite ice cream.

Bob is survived by his sister, Gwen Tolleson (Tom); sons, Robert M. Hennessy, III and John Hennessy; daughter, Lisa Seachris (Louis); step-son, Jeffrey Hillinger; step-daughter, Linda Sabo (John); and grandchildren, Tarah, Sabrina, Joshua, Lennon, Annalace, Kayla and John.

Bob's friends remember him as an always smiling, fun-loving guy who was quick with a joke. Bob was loved by everyone who knew him. As Bob would say "I'm having a going away party". Date to be announced.