Robert L. Herb, Sr., 84, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Jan. 31, 1935 to Leroy and Anna Herb in Shamokin, Pennsylvania.
Robert married the love of his life, Carol A. Stapleton on June 12, 1976 in West Grove, Pennsylvania. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He retired from the Oxford, Pennsylvania School District as a maintenance superintendent. After retirement, he and Carol moved to Lake Havasu City, where he worked at the London Bridge Golf Resort.
He was a member of the Saint Michaels United Methodist Church in Lake Havasu City. He also was a member of the Lake Havasu City Elks Post @2399 and the 5th Ward Rod and Gun Club of Carroll, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed fishing, gun club, military memorabilia, and deer hunting in Pennsylvania. He also would go down to Site Six, every morning, in Lake Havasu City, where he loved to fish.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; Leroy and Anna Herb and his sister; Sandra Reburn.
Robert is survived by his wife; Carol A. Herb, his sons; Alan Herb and Robert Herb. Jr., daughters: Kathy Phillips and Christine Mahlstede, his sister; Linda Shiplet, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2020 at Saint Michaels United Methodist Church in Lake Havasu City.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020