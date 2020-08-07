1/1
Robert James Samonset
1954 - 2020
Robert James "Jimmy" Samonset, 66, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1954.
Robert attended and graduated from Downey High School in Downey, California. He lived in Downey for 57 years. He moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona when his whole family moved and has resided here for the last 6 years.
Robert married the love of his life, Deborah Marie Samonset, in Parker, Arizona, on June 11, 1993.
Robert enjoyed off roading, boating, fishing, and cooking. He also loved country music but his greatest love was spending time and having fun with his friends and most importantly, his family.
He had worked his way up from a plumber's helper to a Master Plumber and had been employed by Albano's Plumbing Company.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Matti Jean Samonset.
Robert is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deborah Marie Samonset; children, Max Austin Samonset and Bri Solis; sister, Cheri Cullison; daughter-in-law, Michelle Hoots and grandchildren, Macen, Dylan, Kayla, and James.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Samonset family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.


Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
