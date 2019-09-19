|
Robert Jeffrey McCraw, 56, succumbed to his long battle with cancer at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.
His funeral service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church (McCulloch campus) on Sept.28, at 11 a.m.
Jeff McCraw was born in Santa Barbara, California on Jan. 29, 1963. Jeff and his family moved to Lake Havasu in the spring of 1978.
Jeff and Kathy were married on Aug. 13, 1983; they were married for 36 years. Jeff and Kathy were high school sweethearts and the epitome of true love.
Jeff worked in construction for a majority of his life and was the owner of King Kongcrete in Lake Havasu City. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, barbecues, friends, sports, laughter, the Raiders, his bulldog Taz, and most of all his family.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, his three sons Jeffrey, Bradley, and Jamie, his daughter Jade, and his granddaughter Bradley Harper McCraw. He also is survived by his siblings Barbra Jean Jones, Lynn Montandon, Dana Barlow, Scott Lyons, Bill Fairfax, Matt McCraw, and Mark McCraw. Jeff has numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents William & Betty McCraw, as well as his brothers John McCraw and David Lyons.
A special thank you to the City of Hope, Comprehensive Cancer Center, & the Beacon of Hope Hospice of Lake Havasu for their care and support. Thank you to everyone who participated with and supported Jeff through his long and difficult journey. Your love and kindness will not be forgotten.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019