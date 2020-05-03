|
Robert Joe Pressley, 64, passed away April 20, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Robert was born December 4, 1955 in Canton, North Carolina to Hubert and Dorothy Pressley. He graduated with a Business Degree from University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
Robert moved to Seattle, Washington to work for the seafood industry, which whet his appetite for travel. He met the love of his life, through the matchmaking efforts of Marion Peterson, in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, where he lived from 1993 – 2000. Robert and Tracy were married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, June 19, 1996 and began married life in the season's first hurricane (Alma). While in Dutch Harbor, he worked as the Quality Control Manager for Alyeska Seafoods and then became an Environmental Health Officer for Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. He transferred to Valdez in 2000 and moved to Anchorage in 2009 to become ADEC's Seafood Program Manager. Upon retirement he made Lake Havasu City, Arizona home since 2012.
He enjoyed NASCAR races, BBQ's, fireworks, telling "long-winded stories", and being the "Mr. Fixit" of the neighborhood.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; Dorothy and Hubert Pressley and brother; Roy Edward King (Eddie).
He is survived by his wife; Tracy Pressley, his children; Katherine Belt and Allison (Scott) Skanes, sisters; Peg Chambers and Sherry Willis, and his aunt Mary Alice Jackson. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and was so proud of nephew Shane Willis' accomplishments.
Robert shared his love of life and laughter with all who knew him and our cherished memories of him will be forever carried in our hearts.
Private celebrations of life will be held, at a later date, in Lake Havasu City, AZ and in Canton, NC.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2020