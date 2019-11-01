|
Robert Joseph Hofer passed away on Oct. 25, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, at the age of 65. Robert was born on Oct. 18, 1954 to Menno Hofer and Marge (Doherty) in Huron, South Dakota. He was the loving younger brother to Richard, Tony and Judy and older brother to Rose, Jerry and John.
In a surprise wedding, Bob married Cheryl Kay Salmen December of 1977, they later divorced. After marrying, they moved to Rockerville where he would earn his living driving stagecoach. Stagecoach driver was his favorite title in life besides husband and soon later father. Bob was a wonderful father to his three children Jason Menno, Adena Marie and his little buddy Neal Robert. Throughout his adult life Bob found himself mastering upholstery at Hofer's Upholstery in Rapid City. He took his family to Colorado and Sioux Falls and back to Rapid City before finally finding his paradise in Lake Havasu City.
Robert follows his father Menno and brother Jerry into peace. He is survived by his beautiful mother Marge, as well as Dick (Joanie) Hofer, Tony Hofer, Judy (Gary) Oakley, Rose (Ivan) Noack, Karen Cremer-Hofer, and John (Melissa) Hofer and many nieces and nephews. Together in mourning are Cheryl and children Jason, Adena, Neal and his Yorkie Amica.
Bob was a man of countless friends, quick wit and a good laugh. Bob will be dearly missed and remembered for his love of all ball games. Also, for his excellent cooking skills and his love of dinner parties and appreciation of a good time.
Memorial Services will be held at Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City, SD on Monday November 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019