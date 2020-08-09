Robert Kent Broach, 79, of Lake Havasu City AZ, for over 30 years passed away on April 29, 2020.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, wife Paulette of 44 years, sisters Joyce and Marlene; his son Scott Broach and daughter Cheryl Broach.
He is survived by his Daughter Deborah Nadle, step children, Kenny Watkins, Bobby Watkins, Francine Harry,
grandkids Jessica, Jonathan, Sabrina, Michelle, Laice, Nichole and Savannah, and many great- grandkids, nieces and nephews. Robert loved them all dearly.
He worked for the railroad all his life and retired. He enjoyed gold panning, going to bingo, jet skiing and fishing,
He belonged to AAA for 35 years where he met wonderful people.
We will all miss him and his phone calls.
For information in regards to a Celebration of Life Tree Ceremony, you may contact by email; eaglerocktwo@gmail.com
