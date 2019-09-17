|
Robert Lee (Bob) Holmes went home to be with his Lord & first family on Sept. 4, 2019.
Bob was born Oct. 17, 1945 in Burbank, California. He is preceded in death by his first family, wife Mary in 2005 and his daughter Traci in 2011.
He is survived by his wife Georgi, stepchildren Sherry (Brian) Thompson, Deanna (Gilbert) Fierros, Staci {Brian) Pohl & Craig {Wendy) Massetto and nine beautiful granddaughters, Amber (John) Andrews, Ashley Thompson, Kaeil (Andy) Collver, Jacey Massetto, Summer Pohl, Sara Fierros, Kenedi Pohl, Farah Militello-Stonefield & Hannah Fierros; three brothers; Jerry Holmes, Rick Holmes & Sam Holmes, and one sister Shari Savage.
Holmes proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bennington from 1953 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. His career as a machinist continued after the Navy at American Safety, then General Motors, where he retired in 1995. He continued his love of all things metal by opening his own shop and building aircraft tooling & street rods. He closed his shop and retired again by moving to Lake Havasu City in 2005. He moved back to California in 2006 until he and Georgi retired fulltime to Lake Havasu City in 2017.
He was a founding member of the Santa Clarita Valley Street Rod Association. He also is a member of Relics & Rods, the Elks & the USS Bennington Association.
Over the years, Bob loved off-road racing, boating, his various street rods, traveling in his motorhome, attending many USS Bennington reunions and helping Georgi dig up their genealogy roots.
A celebration of life will be held at Hilltop Community Church, 3180 McCulloch N, Lake Havasu City, AZ on Sept. 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. He will be fondly and lovingly remembered by all who knew & loved him.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019