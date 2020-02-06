|
Robert LeRoy Palicka, 90, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. He was born to Rose and Fred Palicka on March 6, 1929 in Chicago.
Robert married his best friend, Dolores Hanke on Aug. 27, 1949, and together they made Lake Havasu City their home after raising their family in Naperville, Illinois.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Lori, and his eldest son, Michael Palicka.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Carpenter of Minneapolis, sons Robert T. Palicka of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Ronald S. Palicka of Naperville, Illinois, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A visitation service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's honor to or River Valley Hospice.
