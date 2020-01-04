Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Robert Leroy "Bob" Thomas Jr.


1945 - 2019
Robert Leroy "Bob" Thomas Jr. Obituary
Robert Leroy Thomas Jr. (Bob), 74, passed away at home, in Lake Havasu City, with his wife by his side on December 24, 2019. Robert was born in Columbia, South Carolina on February 5, 1945 to Robert Leroy Thomas Sr. and Frances Louise Frier. He married the love of his life, Rosalie (Rose), on March 24, 1984 in Lugoff, South Carolina. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967, serving in the Vietnam war 1966-1967; and was a truck driver for many years. He loved spending time with family and friends, traveling with his wife, and was an avid football fan over the years; first a Baltimore Colts fan and then a Baltimore Ravens fan.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie Thomas; Stepson, Mark Shamleffer; Daughter-in-law, Suzanne; Grandchildren, Chayse and Teague; Stepson, Scott Shamleffer; Daughter-in-law, Abby; Grandchildren Yara and Jude; Brother-in-laws, Charles (Mayra) Quail and Michael Quail (girlfriend, Vernetta Soiset; Sister-in-law, Judith (Richard) Walters; Nephews, Aaron (Olivia Chaves and Jacob Quail; Nieces, Jessica Chaves, Caitlin Quail, Ellie Quail, and Juana Quail; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends near and far. He is preceded in death by his Sister, Nancy; his Parents; and Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Charles and Rosalie Quail. Services will be planned at a later date.
Donations can be made to River Valley Hospice or a .
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Robert's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
