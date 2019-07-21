Robert "Bob" McCracken died April 24, 2019.

Bob was born in Maryland and grew up in California. He was the middle child of another brother and one sister. In high school he played football and sang in the choir.

Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze star for heroic achievement and meritorious service. Bob returned home and went to work for a major company in California. He understood the value of hard work and retired early.

Bob and his wife moved to Lake Havasu City in 1998. Bob joined the Elks where he enjoyed fishing and darts. He was known as "Bulls Eye Bob." He helped with many events such as the fishing club, rodeo and delivering Christmas presents and food to local children. If anyone needed anything, he was willing to help.

Bob was a kid at heart with a great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, a daughter, a brother and a sister along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be missed for he was loved by many.

Published in Today's News Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2019