Robert Merle Young, Jr., 72, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in his home.
Robert was born on June 5, 1947 in Napa, California to Robert and Wilma (Tolman) Young. He graduated from high school and he took various machinery classes. Robert married his first wife, Karen. Together they raised Karen's son, Jason. A year and a half later, they had a daughter who they named Tanya. They later divorced. Robert then met his second wife, Sharon, who sadly passed away at age 41. He then married Shirley, who also sadly passed away.
Robert worked for Los Angeles County doing air conditioning and refrigeration work. He took advantage of the recreational side of Lake Havasu City. Robert enjoyed boating, driving Razors, and going on Harley trips.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Tanya Young-Browning; sisters, Susie Young-Wilson, Jerri Brown, Roben Frick and Terri Brown; and brother, Gary Young. He is preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Sharon; and his last wife, Shirley. May God bless Robert's memory.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Robert's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019