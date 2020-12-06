1/1
Robert Merrill Waybright
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Merrill Waybright, 93, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on November 29, 2020 in his home. He was born in Redondo Beach, California on June 6, 1927.
In his youth, Bob was an accomplished athlete in both football and track. In 1945 he set a school record at Redondo Union High School by jumping 6 feet in the high jump; a school record that would stand for 72 years. After high school he served in the United States Army in the Pacific Theater in the aftermath of World War II. Upon his return he married his beloved Patricia on May 6, 1950. They raised their family of four in Manhattan Beach before moving to Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1971. Bob worked as a manager in the McCulloch Motors Corporation factory until his retirement in 1988. At home, Bob was a handyman who could seemingly fix anything and was a talented woodworker. He would often team up with his artist wife to make treasured gifts for his children and grandchildren. Bob was a quiet man who preferred Pat to lead conversations, but he never failed to show his friends and family his deep affection for them through his gentle acts of kindness.
Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat and his daughter Shell Waybright. He is survived by his sons, Doug (JoAnn), Bruce and Matthew, his grandchildren, Josh, Jessica (Mike), Megan (Curt), Melissa, Emily, Doug (Samantha), Catherine, Ivan, Joe, Connor, Jacob and Caleb and his great-grandchildren, Michele, Curtis, Nathan, Michael, Douglas and Nicholas.
His memorial services will be held virtually at a future date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved