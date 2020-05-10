Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mitchel "Mitch" Simon


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Mitchel "Mitch" Simon Obituary
Robert Mitchel Simon, better known as "Mitch" was born in Riverside, California on November 5th, 1960 and died in his home in Yucca, Arizona on May 3rd, 2020. He survived five weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Mitch was a Lake Havasu resident for over 25 year and moved to Yucca, Arizona 7 years ago with his girlfriend Jane.
Mitch can be best remembered by his quick wit, comical demeanor and his huge heart! Mitch had a way of breaking the ice and making you laugh...even if it didn't make any sense. He was one of those special people you couldn't help but like.
Mitch is survived by his daughter Evey Simon, 2 granddaughters Larissa and Kara Hernandez of Costa Mesa, California,his father Chuck Simon of California, 3 brothers Rick and Rodney Simon of Oregon and Rory Simon of California, 3 sisters Georgia Simon of California,.Rhonda Ulrich and Michelle Simon of Colorado and his best friend Jane Sullivan of Yucca, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria McCormick. Mohave Memorial out of Kingman, Arizona will be taking care of the final arraignments, due to covid-19, services will be postponed to a later date. RIP MITCH!
Published in Today's News Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -