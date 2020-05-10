|
|
Robert Mitchel Simon, better known as "Mitch" was born in Riverside, California on November 5th, 1960 and died in his home in Yucca, Arizona on May 3rd, 2020. He survived five weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Mitch was a Lake Havasu resident for over 25 year and moved to Yucca, Arizona 7 years ago with his girlfriend Jane.
Mitch can be best remembered by his quick wit, comical demeanor and his huge heart! Mitch had a way of breaking the ice and making you laugh...even if it didn't make any sense. He was one of those special people you couldn't help but like.
Mitch is survived by his daughter Evey Simon, 2 granddaughters Larissa and Kara Hernandez of Costa Mesa, California,his father Chuck Simon of California, 3 brothers Rick and Rodney Simon of Oregon and Rory Simon of California, 3 sisters Georgia Simon of California,.Rhonda Ulrich and Michelle Simon of Colorado and his best friend Jane Sullivan of Yucca, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria McCormick. Mohave Memorial out of Kingman, Arizona will be taking care of the final arraignments, due to covid-19, services will be postponed to a later date. RIP MITCH!
Published in Today's News Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020