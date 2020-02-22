Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Robert Oglesby


1952 - 2020
Robert Oglesby Obituary
Robert Oglesby, 67, passed away Monday February 3, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Robert was born on October 21, 1952 in Bell, California to Charles and Joanne Oglesby.
Robert graduated high school and went to college for a short time. Robert lived in Lake Havasu City for 29 years where he worked as a cement truck driver for Campbell Ready mix.
He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed going boating. He is survived by his Mother; Joanne, Siblings; Jim, Penny, Tim and Gene, Grandchildren; Natalie, Aaron (Haylie), Kylie, Michael and Christopher. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and his cousin/best friend Carolyn Davis.
He is preceded in death by his Father; Charles Oglesby.
A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday April 19, 2020 from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Robert's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
