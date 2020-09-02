Robert Preston Plassman, known to many as "Bobby," of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on July 16, 1948 to Robert and Marilyn Plassman. He was 72 years of age.
Robert graduated from Trenton High School and attended Albion College.
He became a self-employed business owner, operating "One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaners."
Robert was married to his loving wife Shirley in August 1992. He enjoyed traveling and golfing, being a member of the Lake Havasu Golf Club and the London Bridge Men's Golf Club. He was also a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; his children, Robert Plassman, Stanley Dziendziel and Nicole Langley; brother, Donald Plassman; grandchildren, Kate Plassman, Tyler Plassman, Sarah Connor, and Shayla Langley.
