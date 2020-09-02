1/1
Robert Preston Plassman
1948 - 2020
Robert Preston Plassman, known to many as "Bobby," of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on July 16, 1948 to Robert and Marilyn Plassman. He was 72 years of age.
Robert graduated from Trenton High School and attended Albion College.
He became a self-employed business owner, operating "One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaners."
Robert was married to his loving wife Shirley in August 1992. He enjoyed traveling and golfing, being a member of the Lake Havasu Golf Club and the London Bridge Men's Golf Club. He was also a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; his children, Robert Plassman, Stanley Dziendziel and Nicole Langley; brother, Donald Plassman; grandchildren, Kate Plassman, Tyler Plassman, Sarah Connor, and Shayla Langley.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Plassman family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
