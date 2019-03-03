Robert (Bob) Sotelo

January 29, 1948 – February 25, 2019

Bob Sotelo, Age 71, passed away on February 25, 2019 following a sudden, unexpected surgery. Bob was born on January 29, 1948 in South Gate, California.

Bob's family relocated to Orange County, California where later on he met of wife of nearly 50 years, Cheryl. Bob and Cheryl met each other while "cruising" their car as was so popular back then. They married in 1969 and Bob worked as a mechanic at several dealerships over the years. His love and knowledge of motors was ignited by his step-dad and he never gave up his passion for motorcycles, cars, dune buggies, off road vehicles, and boats…pretty much anything with a motor! Bob enjoyed other hobbies such as; dove hunting, fishing, boating, and baseball.

In 1980, Bob, Cheryl, and the boys moved from Orange County to Chino Hills, California when it was a newer development. Bob was still a mechanic at a local dealership. Rarely a day went by that the boys and their friends were waiting for Bob to get home from work. They bombarded him with questions about their cars. They needed to get ideas, opinions, and help which Bob happily volunteered. We were the only home in the neighborhood with a customized mechanic's garage in the backyard for such purposes. In 1995, However, Bob's luck was about to change. He built a race boat and flipped it racing in a NJBA sanctioned race at Lake Ming in Bakersfield, California. Following a back surgery, the doctors and nurses said he was lucky to be alive.

In 2000, Bob and Cheryl relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona to enjoy life and all the amenities of the lake. They also joined "One Summer Night Cruisers car club, where they met many of their new friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a son. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Cheryl; his son; daughter, and three grandchildren.

A remembrance and Celebration of Life at Rotary Park is pending for some time in April. Drive your hot rods, cruiser, or anything with a motor.

Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019