Born in Los Angeles in 1926 and raised in Eagle Rock, Bob left high school in 1943 to work for Lockheed. In October of 1944, he joined the Navy, there was a war on and he wanted an adventure. He served aboard the USS Wyoming during his tour of duty. In 1946, Bob came back to L.A., met the girl of his dreams, finished school, got his Bachelor of Arts in business, and was off to the races!

He made a career in mortgage lending, advancing to executive vice president of a nationwide bank. Before fully retiring, he helped smaller banks repair and refine their practices, started his own appraisal business, eventually moving full time to Lake Havasu six years ago.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Marilyn, and his daughter, Maureen. Bob leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law. Published in Today's News Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2019