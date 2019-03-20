Robert Watson, 73 years old, was born in Cambridge England. He returned to the US with his Father, Henry Watson, his mother, Jeanne Watson, when Henry was discharged from the Army. They moved to Silverton, Oregon, where they all lived their entire lives.

Robert currently was living with his wife in Boulder City, Nevada, where he passed away on January 7th, 2019, at home after struggling with cancer for many years.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Peggy Watson. Daughter, Kathy with her husband Dieter living in California. Second daughter, Christy with her husband Larry living in Oregon. Third daughter, Jamie resides in Arizona. His sons, Michael with his wife Mary, and David with his wife Nicole both living in Oregon. Robert had a total of 9 grandchildren. Brittany, Lindsay, Rhett, Lane, Cort, Kyle, Hayden, Robert and Bill. Other survivors include his sister Miriam who resides in Oregon. His brother, Roger with his wife Lisa who live in Oregon and his sister Dona who also lives in Oregon with her husband Sheldon.

Robert started B.C. Plumbing in 1969, almost 50 years ago! After retiring from being a successful plumber, in 1994, the business was passed down to his sons, Michael and David. It continues to be a profitable business to this day! In 1994 they purchased a large ranch located in Prineville, Oregon. He became a successful rancher, managed 5000+ acres for 20 years raising cattle and water buffalo. They sold the ranch in 2007 and ventured off to Arizona for another successful adventure. They flipped 100 homes there, buying, fixing them up, and selling them.

Robert had so many passions, from hunting, fishing, horseback riding, spending time with family, and traveling. He loved his dogs and all his animals he raised over the years. His passion for plumbing, ranching, and flipping homes were such accomplishments, he will always be a legend in our eyes. He was our "Superman"!

A family graveside service will take place at the Bethany Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 19th, 2019. A celebration of life will follow at the Silverton Elks Lodge located at 300 High Street, all who knew and loved Robert (Bob) are welcome to attend. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary