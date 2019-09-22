|
|
Robert (Bob) Wayne Jorge, 91, passed away September 15, 2019 in Topock, Arizona. He was born September 19, 1927 to Roy and Edith Jorg in Portland, Oregon.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, and in the United States Navy Reserve during the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a trainer pilot. He received degrees in Civil and Mechanical Engineering at Portland State University. After working on various engineering projects across the U.S., he transitioned to becoming an educator. He worked as a mathematics and science teacher at various high schools and community colleges across the U.S. and overseas with U.S. embassy schools.
Bob was a lifelong, avid flyer, having paid for his initial flying lessons delivering newspapers on a bicycle during the Depression. He continued flying well into his late 80's. He was an adventurer and free spirit. He loved to travel to places off 'the beaten path,' looking for serenity without tourists and cameras.
A perpetual learner, Bob cultivated interests across many topics. He loved reading and learning about different cultures, wildlife, herbalism, health topics, and spiritualism. He stayed academically engaged through online courses with MIT, and had recently begun learning to play the Hawaiian ukulele. He continued to stay active physically and mentally, walking at least 2 miles a day, practicing tai chi, and solving crossword puzzles and improving meditation techniques. He was a proud member of the VFW and loved hanging out with his VFW buddies. Bob was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Robert is survived by his children, Juaquito (Jay) Jorge, Nathan Jorg, Laura Shelp, Jeenie Jorg, Kathleen Jorg, Robin Jorg, Robert Roy Jorg and Daiyu Ma. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1pm at Mohave Memorial Funeral and Crematory Services Chapel in Kingman, Arizona. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Jorge family at mohavememorial.com
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019