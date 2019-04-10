Roberta Lee Buffington, 84, passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019.

She was born in Pennsylvania in 1934, the first of three siblings to Robert VanBuren Utterback and Mary Elizabeth Utterback.

Bobbie was a graduate of Van Nuys High School, she moved to Covina California, where she and Paul raised their children. She and Paul moved to Lake Havasu City upon retirement in 1986. She was a member of the Elks Lodge, VFW, and Eagles clubs. She was a charter member of the Elks Yacht Club. Bobbie was a volunteer at the Havasu Regional Hospital for over 10 years.

She leaves behind a loving family and many friends in Arizona, California, and Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Utterback, her sister Wanda Utterback. Bobbie was the widow of Paul J Buffington, her husband for 46 years. She had four children Roxann Witter, John Buffington (deceased), Marie Sylvester, Michael Buffington. Bobbie had four grandchildren, Kristina Isenberg, Anthony Sylvester, Gina Saiz and Brianna Sylvester. She left 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church 3250 Chemehuevi Blvd., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary