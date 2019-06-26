Rodney Michael Evens "Mike" was born Sept. 6, 1970 in Santa Monica, California to Rodney "Rod" and Barbara Evens. Mike lost his battle with heart issues and passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix.

He grew up loving cars and BMX. Mike and Becky married in 2017 and had been together since November of 2014. Since 2015, Mike ran his own detailing business, Evens Motorsports HD. If I had the space to share all the testimonies we received during the two years in business before he fell ill, you would see what a wonderful job he did. He was very detail oriented and took pride in his work. He also loved his emotional support dog Lucias that we acquired in July. That dog went everywhere with him and was super loyal.

Mike is survived by his wife Becky, parents Rod and Barbara Evens, his daughter Mychael Evens and three stepchildren, Tyler, Hailey and Lauryn Aalgaard as well as many close family members and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, June 29th at 1 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1605 McCulloch Blvd. Published in Today's News Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary